Nohan Kenneh’s Ross County play-off ‘miracle’ memories, return no-brainer and ‘frustrating’ time at Hibs

Liberia international midfielder Kenneh has returned for a second spell at Dingwall, on loan from Hibernian.

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh.
Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS.
By Andy Skinner

Nohan Kenneh ended his first Ross County spell with cause to celebrate – but he would happily experience far less drama this time around.

Midfielder Kenneh returned to the Staggies on loan from Hibernian at the start of this month, and has already played his part in back-to-back away victories over Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

It comes two years after the Liberia international spent a six-month loan spell at Dingwall, during which he made 19 appearances.

He signed off in style – as part of the Malky Mackay Ross County side who overturned a 3-0 deficit against Partick Thistle to secure Premiership survival in an epic play-off tie.

Nohan Kenneh in action against Partick Thistle in the 2023 Premiership play-off. Image: SNS.

County’s recent form has helped them rise to 10th in the Premiership table, although they remain only two points clear of Hearts in the relegation play-off spot.

While Kenneh retains fond memories of the great escape which concluded his last stint in Dingwall, he is determined to avoid another rollercoaster climax to the season.

Kenneh said: “Still to this day, that’s the biggest game I have been part of.

“We were losing 3-0, but, honestly, it was a miracle what happened that day.

“Something just clicked – when the first and second goals went in we thought we could go for it.

“That game stays on the back of my mind.

“The fans deserve to be in the league, and the players worked so hard that season.

“We cannot control the future, but we would rather have an easier outcome than the last two seasons.”

Kenneh’s frustration at being frozen out at Hibs

Kenneh has been out of the picture with parent club Hibs, having not featured since returning from his last loan spell at Victoria Park.

He spent last season on loan in English League One with Shrewsbury Town.

Kenneh, who turned 22 yesterday, is grateful for the opportunity to familiarise himself with regular first-team football again.

Nohan Kenneh training with Hibernian.
Nohan Kenneh training with Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Kenneh, who is in contention to face Celtic at home today, added: “If I say I have not been frustrated, I’m lying to you – as a player you want to play football every time.

“Not being able to help the team, at all basically, was quite frustrating.

“I feel mentally I was very strong. I had the right people around me – my family and team-mates – telling me to keep my head up and stay positive.

“Mentally I had to be ready, and as you can see, it’s not like: ‘He has not been playing for a while.’ I have been mentally switched on.

“It was frustrating, but as a player, you’ve got to be ready.

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh.
Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS.

“It shows as a footballer that things can change.

“No matter if you are going through a bad spell, just keep your head high and work hard.

“Hopefully it’s upwards from here. Every game is a different one for me – and it’s on to Celtic now.”

County return a ‘no-brainer’ for Kenneh

Having racked up 33 appearances during his stint with Shrewsbury last season, Kenneh feels he is returning to Ross County a better player than before.

Kenneh, who has seven caps for Liberia, feels a return to familiar surroundings can bring out the best in him – with Staggies boss Don Cowie having been assistant manager during his last stint.

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back. It was a no-brainer when Ross County came in for me.

“Don was always very approachable when he was assistant manager.

Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I had a phone call with him, and it wasn’t like a new person – he knew me and I knew him. It was the easiest conversation I have had.

“I had a good spell here before, and I wanted to come back and improve myself again even more.

“For me as a player, I know myself, and in terms of decision-making I am better, and my game awareness is better.

“I am obviously wiser, and all my defensive attributes are still there, but I am still working hard to add to my game.”

  • Ross County have confirmed Max Sheaf has left the club for Gateshead FC. He had made 19 appearances for the Staggies since arriving in 2023.

Conversation