Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor pays tribute to ‘infectious character’ Jimmy Calderwood, while ex-striker Andrew Barrowman recalls impact

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor paid tribute to former manager Jimmy Calderwood, who died at the weekend.

The former Dons, Dunfermline and Kilmarnock boss, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2017, only had a short spell in charge of the Dingwall club, yet he collected a trophy within those 17 games in 2011.

In February 2011, Calderwood replaced Willie McStay, with the club seeking to remain in the First Division (now known as the Championship).

Former Birmingham player Calderwood, who bossed Willem II Tilburg and NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands before moving to Dunfermline in 1999, guided County to eighth spot while winning the Challenge Cup, in a final against Queen of the South held over from the previous winter.

‘No one could fail to like’ Calderwood

Although Calderwood’s appointment was a short-term plan for MacGregor, the impact he made is recalled fondly by the County chief.

He said: “Jimmy came in at a difficult time for the club and he was everything I thought he would be.

“His presence about the place was infectious, not only to the players and fans, but also directors. He had a lot of experience in football and understood human nature. He got the best out of people with his infectious character.

“No one could fail to like him and he made difficult decisions as the manager.

“He took his son (Scott) over with him from Holland and he also did a great job for us. We had a nice time.

“It just wasn’t right in terms of the journey Ross County were about to go on, but he was the right man for the right job at the right time – we loved having him.

“Jimmy is a sad loss to Scottish football, as was of course Denis Law, last week too.”

Derek Adams returned to the Dingwall hot-seat for a second spell just after Calderwood kept them up and the next season County won the First Division title and promotion to the top-flight for the first time.

Barrowman: ‘Jimmy believed in me’

Andrew Barrowman. a Scottish Cup runner-up in 2010, scored the first of the goals in the 2-0 Challenge Cup final victory over Queen of the South in April 2011.

The former striker, who is now chief executive of Championship side Raith Rovers, explained the connection between him and Calderwood lasted beyond the latter’s stint in the Highlands.

He said: “The final was the only game Jimmy managed in the whole Challenge Cup competition, so one game, one trophy – not bad!

“It wasn’t a particularly great season for us, but he came in and definitely had an impact. He steadied the ship in the league and winning the cup in April was a good day for everyone connected to Ross County.

“I was fortunate enough to stay in touch with Jimmy beyond his time at Ross County.

“He was really good for me and even helped me set up a trial in Holland through his contacts a few years later. He recommended me.

“I wasn’t in the team latterly under Willie McStay, but as soon as Jimmy came in, he gave me the proverbial kick up the backside and told me I’d be playing for him. He told me to get myself ready for the upcoming game that weekend.

“That was great and it was an example of his man-management. He showed belief in me from the start. I did well from that point until the end of the season for him.

“He’ll be sadly missed.”

County will ban fans after disrespect at minute’s silence ahead of cup-tie

Ross County, meanwhile, have blasted a “small section” of fans who “showed utter disrespect” during a minute’s silence for Denis Law and Gordon Seaton on Saturday.

Ahead of the Staggies’ 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup defeat against Livingston, disruptive noise and flares disrupted the respect the club was showing to Scotland’s legend Denis Law and Seaton, a star for County in the 1960s.

Both men died this month and tributes were paid across the country for Aberdeen-born Law, who also starred for Manchester United and was Scotland’s only winner of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or.

County have issued a no-holds-barred statement, urging anyone at the game who could help zone in on the culprits to get in touch.

It said: “Ross County are appalled at a small section of supporters in the singing section of the Jail End at our home game on Saturday, January 18.

“The group showed utter disrespect during the minutes silence for a former player and another national football icon.

“Their conduct was reprehensible and in addition to the jeering and inappropriate noise, several flares were ignited which was wholly dangerous, reckless and could have caused injury to those in the stand.

“Several youths were ejected and a retrospective police and club investigation is ongoing which may lead to prosecution and club bans.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Ross County do not accept that there is a place for such unacceptable conduct at our club and anyone who has information, please contact the club as we work our way through the detailed CCTV footage and other video recordings to identify the perpetrators.”

