EXCLUSIVE: Ross Tokely opens up on his Nairn County exit

Ross Tokely revealed inconsistency and too many disappointing displays led to his Nairn County departure as manager.

The 45-year-old has left the Wee County by mutual consent having succeeded Steven Mackay as boss last April.

Tokely arrived at Station Park as a player in October 2022 and helped them to seventh and eighth-placed finishes in the Breedon Highland League, as well as North of Scotland Cup glory in November 2023, before becoming manager.

Can-Cans defeat in last outing

This term Nairn are 12th in the table and struggled to make inroads in the cups with Saturday’s 5-1 home loss to Forres Mechanics – after the sides had been level at 0-0 at half-time – the final straw for Tokely.

Assistant manager Brian MacLeod and coaches Alan Geegan and Wayne Mackintosh have been placed in interim charge of the Wee County.

Tokely said: “Ultimately it’s about results and I’ve spoken enough about inconsistencies this season.

“On Saturday it was 0-0 at half-time and we then we go out and lose five goals in the second half which is really disappointing.

“It’s about results and I take responsibility for the results.

“But the players also need to look at what they’re giving back to a very good football club.

“There’s a lot of good players at the club and we’ve had some good wins along the way, but there have been a lot of disappointing performances as well.

“I gave it a go and did my best, nobody can doubt the work I put in and I appreciated the support I had from Brian MacLeod and Alan Geegan.

“I’d also like to thank Graeme Macleod (director of football) for the support he gave me.

“Graeme does a lot of work in the background and made my job easier.

“The second half on Saturday was so disappointing I think both myself and the club were feeling the same way.

“I might have liked more time, but with the way I was feeling I think it’s best for me personally and for the club if they bring someone else in.”

‘Nairn will always be a special club to me’

Tokely was previously in charge of Brora Rangers between December 2016 and 2018 was keen for another crack at management.

Despite things not panning out as he had hoped Tokely insists Nairn will always hold a place in his affections.

Reflecting on his tenure, he added “Some of the defeats didn’t sit well with me. There’s no animosity or bad feelings, I walk away knowing that I did my best.

“Nairn will always be a special club to me.

“In terms of the performances you could dissect it all, but there’s definitely a good dressing room at Nairn and good players there.

“Somebody might go in and get them ticking because there’s quality players there and a good team on paper.

“But there were games where as a collective we could have done more.

“I take responsibility for that and I’m not going to slag anyone off because there are guys I played with and friends of mine in that dressing room.

“When I look at the season I would class it as inconsistent and disappointing.

“What I would say is that I was always 100% honest with all the players and the committee.

“I was always straight-laced and honest with everyone and I wish everyone at the club well.”