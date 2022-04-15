Junior football: Banks o’ Dee bid to reach another cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior football: Banks o’ Dee bid to reach another cup final

By Reporter
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Banks o' Dee celebrate winning the Junior League Cup at Crombie Park, Peterculter. defeating Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 In pic........ Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 10-04-2022
Montrose Roselea host Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final of the McLeman Cup as the McBookie.com Superleague champions look to reach another final after lifting the League Cup last weekend.

Bridge of Don Thistle have the opportunity to put their League Cup disappointment behind them when they travel to Crombie Park for the second time in six days, this time to face Culter in the last eight of the McLeman Cup.

The winners will meet either Dyce or Hall Russell United, who play at Ian Mair Park, in the semi-final.

In Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, Burghead Thistle are at home to New Elgin while in the only Superleague encounter, Colony Park are at Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan.

Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the League Cup at Crombie Park.

The outcome of the First Division will be decided with Stonehaven leading Stoneywood Parkvale by two points going into their final games.

Hive face a tricky away encounter at North Regional Cup finalists Dufftown while Stoneywood Parkvale are also on the road at Fraserburgh United. Elsewhere Aberdeen University entertain Sunnybank.

It’s also extremely tight at the head of the Second Division with Forres Thistle, who have two games remaining, leading Rothie Rovers, who have three to play, by two points.

The Jags are at third place Newmachar United while Rovers visit Islavale. In the other game, Cruden Bay host Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

