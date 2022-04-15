Junior football: Banks o’ Dee bid to reach another cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Roselea host Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final of the McLeman Cup as the McBookie.com Superleague champions look to reach another final after lifting the League Cup last weekend.

Bridge of Don Thistle have the opportunity to put their League Cup disappointment behind them when they travel to Crombie Park for the second time in six days, this time to face Culter in the last eight of the McLeman Cup.

The winners will meet either Dyce or Hall Russell United, who play at Ian Mair Park, in the semi-final.

In Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup, Burghead Thistle are at home to New Elgin while in the only Superleague encounter, Colony Park are at Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan.

The outcome of the First Division will be decided with Stonehaven leading Stoneywood Parkvale by two points going into their final games.

Hive face a tricky away encounter at North Regional Cup finalists Dufftown while Stoneywood Parkvale are also on the road at Fraserburgh United. Elsewhere Aberdeen University entertain Sunnybank.

It’s also extremely tight at the head of the Second Division with Forres Thistle, who have two games remaining, leading Rothie Rovers, who have three to play, by two points.

The Jags are at third place Newmachar United while Rovers visit Islavale. In the other game, Cruden Bay host Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.