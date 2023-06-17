GALLERY: A trip to remember for the Tartan Army as Scotland stun Norway

Scotland have given themselves a terrific chance of qualifying for Euro 2024 after a jaw-dropping comeback in Norway.
Steve Clarke’s side looked destined to suffer defeat after Erling Haaland’s 61st minute penalty but two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean produced a remarkable victory.
The result leaves Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points from their opening three games.
Here are the best pictures from a day to remember for the Tartan Army at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.
Norway back for the Scots?
King Kenny takes the plaudits
