GALLERY: A trip to remember for the Tartan Army as Scotland stun Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

GALLERY: A trip to remember for the Tartan Army as Scotland stun Norway

Steve Clarke's men come from behind to defeat Erling Haaland's Norway in Oslo.

The Scotland players celebrate with Kenny McLean after he makes it 2-1 against Norway. Image: SNS.
The Scotland players celebrate with Kenny McLean after he makes it 2-1 against Norway. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Scotland have given themselves a terrific chance of qualifying for Euro 2024 after a jaw-dropping comeback in Norway.

Steve Clarke’s side looked destined to suffer defeat after Erling Haaland’s 61st minute penalty but two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean produced a remarkable victory.

The result leaves Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points from their opening three games.

Here are the best pictures from a day to remember for the Tartan Army at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

 

A Scotland fan cools down in an Oslo fountain prior to the match. Image: SNS. 
Fans of both sides get into the mood near the Ullevaal Stadium. Image: SNS.
There was plenty of excitement prior to kick-off in a huge match for both teams. Image: SNS. 
A Scotland fan ahead of kick-off. Image: SNS. 
A Scotland fan holds up a top for John McGinn saying ‘McGiniesta’ before play gets under way. Image: SNS. 
The starting Scotland team to take on Norway. Image: SNS. 
A warm embrace between Norway’s Erling Haaland and Scotland’s John McGinn. Image: SNS. 
A fan of Norway’s Erling Haaland holds up a scarf in the stands. Image: PA. 
There was a large travelling support in Oslo. Image: PA.
The Tartan Army were in fine voice throughout the 90 minutes. Image: PA. 
Norway manager Stale Solbakken cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline. Image: PA. 

Norway back for the Scots?

Norway’s Erling Haaland slots home from the penalty spot to make it 1-0. Image: SNS. 
Erling Haaland celebrates his 22nd goal in 24 games for his country. Image: PA. 
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after netting the equaliser. Image: SNS.  

King Kenny takes the plaudits

Scotland’s Kenny McLean is the hero after scoring the winner for Scotland. Image: SNS. 
Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean celebrates with John McGinn. Image: SNS. 
An unlikely victory for Scotland in Oslo. Image: SNS. 
Scotland’s Liam Cooper at full time after a thrilling finale. Image: SNS. 
Norway’s Martin Odegaard looks dejected at full time. Image: SNS.
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean savour a huge win for Scotland. Image: SNS. 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]