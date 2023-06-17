GALLERY: A trip to remember for the Tartan Army as Scotland stun Norway

Scotland have given themselves a terrific chance of qualifying for Euro 2024 after a jaw-dropping comeback in Norway.

Steve Clarke’s side looked destined to suffer defeat after Erling Haaland’s 61st minute penalty but two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean produced a remarkable victory.

The result leaves Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points from their opening three games.

Here are the best pictures from a day to remember for the Tartan Army at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Norway back for the Scots?

King Kenny takes the plaudits