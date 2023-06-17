Kayaker rescued from Craigenroan rocks by Buckie RNLI crew

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A kayaker was taken to hospital after being found hypothermic on Craigenroan rocks by Buckie RNLI.

The alarm was raised at 3.50pm on Friday, and just 10 minutes later a volunteer crew of seven were dispatched.

Led by coxswain Davie Grant the team arrived on scene to find the casualty and his companion had managed to climb onto the rocks – leaving them stranded.

The lifeboat’s small inflatable Y-boat was launched and two crew went ashore to the pair.

The casualty had been enjoying a kayak outing when he experienced chest pains – and he was found to be hypothermic by teams.

He was transferred by the Y-boat to the larger lifeboat and received care before being taken back to Buckie, where an ambulance was called for.

The man was stabilised at the lifeboat station and ambulance paramedics soon arrived to take over his care.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

RNLI prepares for shouts in warm weather

Mr Grant paid tribute to his crew’s excellent work, particularly the two casualty care members.

He said: “The entire crew performed superbly, assembling, launching, and bringing the casualty aboard in the fastest possible time.

“Two of our casualty carers, Louise and Carl, gave outstanding service, treating and supporting the gentleman for over an hour to stabilise him for transfer to the ambulance.”

The coxswain said he had just texted the crew 20 minutes before the call to let them know the chances of a shout were high due to the hot weather.

Anne Scott, RNLI Buckie’s operation manager gave advice for anyone looking to enjoy the water in the warm weather safely.

She said: “As temperatures rise and holidaymakers arrive to enjoy our beautiful coastal waters, we hope everyone can do so in safety.

“If going afloat, do what these two gentlemen did – in case unexpected problems arise. Check the weather and tides, tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return, wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for assistance if you need it – a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, for example.”