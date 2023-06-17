Kayaker rescued from Craigenroan rocks by Buckie RNLI crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Kayaker rescued from Craigenroan rocks by Buckie RNLI crew

He was taken by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. 

By Lauren Taylor
Buckie lifeboat was tasked with rescuing a hypothermic kayaker about a mile from the coast. Image: Buckie RNLI.
A kayaker was taken to hospital after being found hypothermic on Craigenroan rocks by Buckie RNLI.

The alarm was raised at 3.50pm on Friday, and just 10 minutes later a volunteer crew of seven were dispatched.

Led by coxswain Davie Grant the team arrived on scene to find the casualty and his companion had managed to climb onto the rocks – leaving them stranded.

The lifeboat’s small inflatable Y-boat was launched and two crew went ashore to the pair.

The casualty had been enjoying a kayak outing when he experienced chest pains – and he was found to be hypothermic by teams.

He was transferred by the Y-boat to the larger lifeboat and received care before being taken back to Buckie, where an ambulance was called for.

The man was stabilised at the lifeboat station and ambulance paramedics soon arrived to take over his care.

RNLI prepares for shouts in warm weather

Mr Grant paid tribute to his crew’s excellent work, particularly the two casualty care members.

He said: “The entire crew performed superbly, assembling, launching, and bringing the casualty aboard in the fastest possible time.

“Two of our casualty carers, Louise and Carl, gave outstanding service, treating and supporting the gentleman for over an hour to stabilise him for transfer to the ambulance.”

RNLI Buckie coxswain Davie Grant on the Severn-class lifeboat, the William Blannin. Image: Buckie RNLI.

The coxswain said he had just texted the crew 20 minutes before the call to let them know the chances of a shout were high due to the hot weather.

Anne Scott, RNLI Buckie’s operation manager gave advice for anyone looking to enjoy the water in the warm weather safely.

She said: “As temperatures rise and holidaymakers arrive to enjoy our beautiful coastal waters, we hope everyone can do so in safety.

“If going afloat, do what these two gentlemen did – in case unexpected problems arise. Check the weather and tides, tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return, wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for assistance if you need it – a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, for example.”

