Scottish Cup: Brora stun Stenny; defeat for Turriff and Banks o’ Dee

Player-manager Ally MacDonald was delighted Brora Rangers showed they could compete with SPFL opposition by beating Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup second round.

The Cattachs triumphed 2-0 at Ochilview against the Warriors, who are fourth in League Two.

MacDonald said: “In terms of league positions, it was one of the toughest draws we could have got.

“But the group we’ve got are capable of competing at that level, and if we’re on it, which we were, we believe we’re capable of getting results like that.

“It’s another good Scottish Cup scalp for the club, but I’m not totally shocked by the result – because we know we’re capable.

“But nonetheless we’re delighted with the result.”

Stenny threatened early on with Brora goalkeeper Danny Gillan saving from Matty Yates one-on-one.

19- GOAL for BRORA!!

Ali finishes inside the post a few a lay off from a corner.

Gillan also denied Euan O’Reilly and Matthew Aitken hit the post on the rebound.

But after 20 minutes, the Breedon Highland League side broke the deadlock with Dale Gillespie picking out Ali Sutherland to finish from 10 yards.

Just shy of the hour mark, Brora made it two, with Gillespie finding Max Ewan on the right and his delivery was converted by Jordan MacRae.

MacRae and Tony Dingwall passed up decent chances after that, but it didn’t matter.

Cumnock Juniors 2-1 Turriff United

Warren Cummings felt Turriff United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup loss to Cumnock Juniors was a missed opportunity.

The Scottish Junior Cup holders came from behind at Townhead Park to defeat 10-man Turra and progress to round three.

Cummings, who was taking charge of United for the first time, said: “The main emotion is disappointment because we lost.

“As a group we felt we were in control at half-time, but unfortunately we made errors which led to our own downfall.

“It felt like we lost the game, rather than them winning it.

“The players stuck to their task and their work-rate and application was excellent.

“On another day we’ll probably pass the ball better and it feels like a bit of an opportunity missed.”

Midway through the first period, Turra goalkeeper David Dey saved Findlay Frye’s penalty after referee Ryan Kennedy penalised Max Foster for a foul.

A minute before half-time, John Allan broke through and teed up Neil Gauld, who coolly found the bottom left corner.

Four minutes after the break, though, Mark McLennan levelled for Cumnock and then Foster was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Andy McLaughlin netted the winner just after the hour mark, with his effort deflected past Dey.

Dumbarton 3-2 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee were left disappointed after being defeated 3-2 by League Two Dumbarton at The Rock – having led 2-0.

The Aberdeen outfit took a fourth-minute lead when Hamish MacLeod finished via the post from out on the left flank.

Five minutes into the second period, Max Alexander won possession on the left and found Garry Wood, who clinically doubled the Dee lead.

Soon after, Alexander could have made it three, before the Sons pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining as Tony Wallace netted from the penalty spot after Jevan Anderson tripped Finlay Gray.

Referee Ross Clark sustained an injury prior to that, but with quarter of an hour left, he decided he was unable to continue.

Assistant Cameron Telfer took over, with a qualified official from the crowd running the line.

However, the delay caused led to more than 15 minutes of stoppage time during which Michael Ruth netted twice to deny Dee a place in the third round.

Co-manager Josh Winton said: “We’re pleased with a lot of elements of the performance, but there are things we need to work on.

“It felt like as a minimum we should have taken it to extra-time.

“The referee pulled his hamstring or his calf and continued on with the game.

“He couldn’t keep up with play and gave a penalty from the halfway line – that didn’t seem like the right thing to do.

“The change didn’t impact the game, but the delay helped Dumbarton more than it helped us.”