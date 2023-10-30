Ordinary people who brought extraordinary change: project to tell the stories behind historic community buyouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ordinary people who brought extraordinary change: project to tell the stories behind historic community buyouts

£215,510 of lottery money will help tell the history of community ownership.

By John Ross
The purchase of the island of Eigg was one of the highest profile community buyouts. Image Shutterstock
The purchase of the island of Eigg was one of the highest profile community buyouts. Image Shutterstock

The revolution has its roots in crofts and community halls, its leaders drawn from everyday folk including fishermen, cooks and posties.

Now their stories and others behind community buyouts across Scotland will be saved and used to inspire future local landowners.

This year marks 100 years since the Stornoway Trust became the country’s first community landowner.

Since then, over 500 communities in Scotland have taken ownership of land and buildings, including landmark buyouts in Eigg, Gigha and Knoydart.

To mark the milestone Community Land Scotland (CLS) has received £215,510 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to tell the history of community ownership.

Movement growing momentum in urban areas

The project, which has also received Scottish Government backing, will gather histories and archives from community landowners to share with the wider public.

Events will also include a series of Simon Fraser Memorial Lectures in memory of the late Lewis-based solicitor who was instrumental in helping drive many buyouts.

The movement is strongest in the Highlands and Islands where it is seen as a way of helping reverse depopulation by creating jobs and developing affordable housing.

A total of 72% of community-owned land in Scotland is in the Na h-Eileanan Siar constituency.

But there is growing momentum in towns and cities and 20% of all community-owned assets are now urban.

The growth was marked during Community Land Week which ended on October 29.

Stornoway solicitor Simon Fraser was a legal expert on community buy-outs such as Eigg, North Harris, Assynt, Knoydart and Gigha.

Caroline Clark, The National Lottery Heritage Fund director for Scotland, said: “The story of community ownership is a story of people.

“Scotland can say with some pride that, from the early pioneers of the Stornoway Trust to more than 500 community ownership success stories today, it has taken a lead.

“This 100th anniversary year is the perfect opportunity to ensure we capture and preserve the stories of the ordinary people who brought about extraordinary changes to ownership of the land and buildings their communities most valued.”

Community stories to be shared on new website

CLS will train community landowners to collect oral histories and archive their records which will then be shared on a new website.

It will also work with the National Library of Scotland, National Museums of Scotland and local archiving organisations to collect and preserve the accounts.

In early 2024, communities in six ‘cold spots’, areas with low levels of community landownership, can attend events to learn more about the benefits of owning land and buildings.

Linsay Chalmers, CLS development manager, said every community buyout is an epic journey in its own right.

Gigha was taken over by the community in 2002.Image Shutterstock

“Volunteers, driven by a desire to create a better place for future generations, put endless hours into making a success of their buyouts.

“But they rarely realise how important their own journey is to Scotland’s wider story.

“We know that documents relating to the buyout can get shredded and key people leave communities.

“So this project provides a unique opportunity to gather and share stories before they are lost.”

Lectures in memory of buyouts legal expert

The Simon Fraser lectures in 2024 will discuss what can be learned from community landowners’ history.

Mr Fraser, who died in 2016, became one of the most important figures in Scottish land reform.

He helped the pioneering Assynt crofters take over their land in 1992 and later his expertise proved invaluable in other high-profile community buyouts in Eigg, Gigha, South Uist and Galson Estate.

Linsay Chalmers says the project provides an opportunity to share stories before they are lost.

Under the 100 years of Community Ownership project, the stories gathered will be taken on a tour of Scotland in summer 2024. This is in partnership with the Travelling Gallery, Scotland’s contemporary art gallery in a bus.

More from Highlands & Islands

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a speeding Dons star and a vengeful ex-girlfriend
Craig Dishington has died while on a holiday in Iceland.
'One of life's gems': Clachnacuddin Women's boss dies on holiday in Iceland
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil to work with Alba party in Westminster
The woman was walking with her friend at Brothers Point when she broke her ankle.
Woman, 61, rescued by mountaineers after ankle break at Skye beauty spot
The Stornoway child was taken to hospital in Glasgow with a limb threatening injury. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Stornoway girl, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'limb-threatening' injury
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Do we need a council tax freeze or a review of spending?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser attacked woman after slamming on motorhome's brakes
Lady Carbisdale has ditched the name Samantha Kane to avoid a mix-up with a US author.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Lady Carbisdale in raunchy books mix-up and M&S provides food for…
Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie.
Father of missing Finn Creaney fears the worst after son's rucksack is found at…

Conversation