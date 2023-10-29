Rory McAllister nets 200th Peterhead goal as Blue Toon beat Clachnacuddin 3-1 in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McAllister nets 200th Peterhead goal as Blue Toon beat Clachnacuddin 3-1 in Scottish Cup

“It is just good to get that off my back now and I can concentrate on scoring a few more and help the team do well," said McAllister after reaching the milestone.

By Reporter
Peterhead forward Rory McAllister converts a penalty in his side's eventual 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Clachncacuddin.
Rory McAllister scored his 200th goal for Peterhead in the Scottish Cup win over Clachnacuddin. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead forward Rory McAllister is targeting more goals for the Blue Toon after scoring his 200th for the club in their 3-1 Scottish Cup second-round win over a spirited Clachnacuddin.

The 36-year-old, who is in his third spell at Balmoor, marked the milestone by netting a first-half penalty after Robert Ward’s opener against the Highland League strugglers.

Clach pulled a goal back before Kieran Shanks, Peterhead’s regular spot-kick taker, came off the bench in the second half to seal the League Two leaders’ progress in the competition.

McAllister was pleased to celebrate the landmark with a comfortable victory, but felt the Blue Toon could have performed better.

The former Cove Rangers attacker said: “I said a few weeks ago it will come when it comes, but it has come quite quickly so I am pleased.

“It is just good to get that off my back now and I can concentrate on scoring a few more and help the team do well.

Rory McAllister celebrates reaching the 200-goal milestone for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

“I have been joking with Shanks about the penalties, so I think I should be back on them now, but we will see what he says.

“I will probably continue letting him take the pens until he misses.”

McAllister continued: “It does not matter how you get through, but you maybe want to put on a better performance than we did and score a few more goals.

“When you look at their league table and our table, we are miles ahead of them and we should be scoring a few more, but it’s just about getting through especially when you see some of the other results.”

Gethins praises ‘superb’ Clach after his first game in charge

Even though League One Peterhead were lacklustre in the first period, they were always in control and went ahead in the 16th minute when Ward’s speculative shot deflected off the unlucky Ben Cormack to wrong-foot Dougie MacLennan.

Following a short free-kick, McAllister then won and converted a penalty in the 37th minute, but the Highland League Lilywhites, under new manager Conor Gethins for the first time, responded almost immediately through Callum Ferguson’s well-taken effort.

However, Peterhead, after making several substitutions, upped the tempo in the second half and when Shanks bulleted home a 75th-minute header from Andy McCarthy’s free-kick, there was no way back for Clach, but plenty of encouraging signs for Gethins.

The Clach manager said: “I thought the boys were superb.

“The last two training sessions they worked really hard and everything we spoke about and worked on came out.

Clach manager Conor Gethins. Image: Duncan Brown.

“Our shape was amazing, and even in the last five minutes, the players were still bombing forward.

Clach have yet to register a Highland League win this season, but they were cheered on by a healthy travelling support, who stayed beyond the final whistle to applaud the players’ efforts.

Gethins added: “The Clach fans have always been amazing, even when I was playing against them – they gave me a hard time, but they were always good.

“But they showed what they are all about. They stood there at the end of the game and they waited and clapped us off the park.”

