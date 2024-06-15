Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke must find a solution at right-back after humbling Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke must find a solution at right-back after humbling Euro 2024 opener

The national team began the European Championship with a 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany.

Germany's Jamal Musiala crosses under pressure from Scotland's Anthony Ralston. Image: PA.
By Chris Crighton

Scotland’s most memorable international performances have often been built upon heroic, unstinting defending. Let’s just say that this wasn’t one of them.

No one individual is to blame. Not even Ryan Porteous; this may have been a poor time to have his first Ryan Porteous moment in a Scotland jersey, but the game was effectively up long before it.

If there was one who exemplified the chaos though, it was poor Anthony Ralston.

It has been noted before, but there is some irony in the difficulties Steve Clarke has had in filling the right back position.

Restricted in his own playing days to a mere six caps thanks primarily to the presence of Stewart McKimmie and Richard Gough, Clarke would have loved to have had a younger version of himself available to fill the void created by the injuries to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from referee Clément Turpin. Image: Shutterstock.

Instead, the Scotland manager was compelled to turn to a player with a mere five club starts since August: against Ross County, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, and two against St Mirren. Which, to the surprise of few, turns out to be no preparation for facing Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz in the European Championship finals.

It is, to a degree, Scotland’s poison. Often, through lack of other options or under popular pressure, they will select players from clubs who enjoy domestic dominance, only to ask them to perform a totally different function in an underdog national team.

Fortunately for Scotland and whoever fills the five defensive positions – for various reasons, it won’t be all of these – they have two more matches to play and, though they will likely be second favourites in both, they should not be so heavily outgunned in either. This was certainly a shocking start, but it is not yet the end.

