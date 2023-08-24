Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role – as boss Clint Lancaster targets more signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role – as boss Clint Lancaster targets more signings

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick in action against Montrose at Links Park.
Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick in action against Montrose at Links Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Jess Broadrick is eager to learn in her new role under Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster.

The 19-year-old has lined up as a wing-back in Lancaster’s preferred 3-4-1-2 formation during the Dons’ opening three SWPL games.

And having featured as a centre-back for most of her time in red over the last two top-flight seasons, Broadrick is determined to grasp the opportunity she has been given by the new boss.

Broadrick is already reaping the rewards for playing further up the pitch as she netted her first goal of the season in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Montrose.

She said: “I’m the type of player that just wants to play. I take everything as an opportunity to give my best and go out and learn.

“I’m not quite there yet – I’m still learning and improving, but if somebody says: ‘I want you to play here’, then I am going to go and do it to the absolute best of my ability.

“I’ve predominantly been a defender and had to do that for a bit against Montrose, too, but this opportunity to go forward is something I love to do because I wouldn’t normally get the chance.

“I enjoy the freedom of it and hopefully as the season goes on I can improve and maybe even get some more goals, too.”

Broadrick enjoying start to SWPL season

Broadrick scored the opening goal after six minutes at Links Park against Montrose, as Aberdeen secured their second win from three SWPL games with an eventual 2-1 win.

The Reds started the season with a 3-2 win over Motherwell – their first in five attempts against Paul Brownlie’s side – before a defeat to Rangers on the road last weekend.

It has been a positive start to the season, says Broadrick, and one she hopes her side can continue to build on as the Dons prepare to host Hearts at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick's opening goal against Montrose
Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick’s opening goal against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She added: “Going into the season we were all positive, because it’s a fresh start with the new manager and some new players coming in.

“We’ve gelled really well and we’ve all got our instructions from Clint.

“We follow them to the best of our ability and you have seen what happens because we’ve picked up two good results.

“The Rangers game was tough, but there were plenty of positives to take and things we can now go and build on.

“There is a never-give-up attitude and a real desire from all of our players, which really suits our style of play.

“We want to keep improving, but there is a new atmosphere about the place. It’s something I’m enjoying and something I think will really benefit us as a team this season.”

Lancaster keen to strengthen squad with new recruits

Meanwhile, Dons boss Lancaster is keen to strengthen his squad with new recruits, but admits adding new faces before the transfer window closes on September 1 may prove difficult.

Lancaster has made three summer signings since his appointment in July, with Laura Holden and Hannah Insch signing permanently, while Faye Kirby joined on loan from FA WSL side Liverpool.

Aberdeen FC Ladies under-18 products Darcie Miller – who scored her first competitive goal for the Dons against Montrose – and Emma Lawson have been included in all three match-day squads so far.

Lancaster said: “We need to strengthen, I won’t lie. We do need a few more bodies to help the players that are out there.

“The group have been fantastic, but we need a little bit of help because of the tempo we want to play at requires us to have a bit more depth in the squad.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is tough at the moment (trying to sign players), but we’re always looking and we’ll see what we can do, because we are lighter than what I would like.

“We’ve got the academy and you look at the players they are producing like Emma and Darcie – who are a credit to all the coaches – so we know we’ve got good young players if they need to be called upon.”

