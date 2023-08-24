Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role – as boss Clint Lancaster targets more signings

Jess Broadrick is eager to learn in her new role under Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster.

The 19-year-old has lined up as a wing-back in Lancaster’s preferred 3-4-1-2 formation during the Dons’ opening three SWPL games.

And having featured as a centre-back for most of her time in red over the last two top-flight seasons, Broadrick is determined to grasp the opportunity she has been given by the new boss.

Broadrick is already reaping the rewards for playing further up the pitch as she netted her first goal of the season in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Montrose.

She said: “I’m the type of player that just wants to play. I take everything as an opportunity to give my best and go out and learn.

“I’m not quite there yet – I’m still learning and improving, but if somebody says: ‘I want you to play here’, then I am going to go and do it to the absolute best of my ability.

“I’ve predominantly been a defender and had to do that for a bit against Montrose, too, but this opportunity to go forward is something I love to do because I wouldn’t normally get the chance.

“I enjoy the freedom of it and hopefully as the season goes on I can improve and maybe even get some more goals, too.”

Broadrick enjoying start to SWPL season

Broadrick scored the opening goal after six minutes at Links Park against Montrose, as Aberdeen secured their second win from three SWPL games with an eventual 2-1 win.

The Reds started the season with a 3-2 win over Motherwell – their first in five attempts against Paul Brownlie’s side – before a defeat to Rangers on the road last weekend.

It has been a positive start to the season, says Broadrick, and one she hopes her side can continue to build on as the Dons prepare to host Hearts at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

She added: “Going into the season we were all positive, because it’s a fresh start with the new manager and some new players coming in.

“We’ve gelled really well and we’ve all got our instructions from Clint.

“We follow them to the best of our ability and you have seen what happens because we’ve picked up two good results.

“The Rangers game was tough, but there were plenty of positives to take and things we can now go and build on.

“There is a never-give-up attitude and a real desire from all of our players, which really suits our style of play.

“We want to keep improving, but there is a new atmosphere about the place. It’s something I’m enjoying and something I think will really benefit us as a team this season.”

Lancaster keen to strengthen squad with new recruits

Meanwhile, Dons boss Lancaster is keen to strengthen his squad with new recruits, but admits adding new faces before the transfer window closes on September 1 may prove difficult.

Lancaster has made three summer signings since his appointment in July, with Laura Holden and Hannah Insch signing permanently, while Faye Kirby joined on loan from FA WSL side Liverpool.

Aberdeen FC Ladies under-18 products Darcie Miller – who scored her first competitive goal for the Dons against Montrose – and Emma Lawson have been included in all three match-day squads so far.

Lancaster said: “We need to strengthen, I won’t lie. We do need a few more bodies to help the players that are out there.

“The group have been fantastic, but we need a little bit of help because of the tempo we want to play at requires us to have a bit more depth in the squad.

“It is tough at the moment (trying to sign players), but we’re always looking and we’ll see what we can do, because we are lighter than what I would like.

“We’ve got the academy and you look at the players they are producing like Emma and Darcie – who are a credit to all the coaches – so we know we’ve got good young players if they need to be called upon.”