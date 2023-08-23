Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster feels Dons were ‘deserved’ winners in SWPL victory over Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster feels Dons were ‘deserved’ winners in SWPL victory over Montrose

Lancaster's side beat newly-promoted Montrose 2-1 at Links Park, with goals from teenagers Jess Broadrick and Darcie Miller.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes his side were “deserved” winners as the Dons beat Montrose 2-1 in the SWPL.

It was a fast start at Links Park as Jess Broadrick scored her first goal of the season in the sixth minute to put Aberdeen 1-0 up.

The Dons had a perfect chance to double their lead just before half-time, but Hannah Stewart saw her penalty saved by Montrose goalkeeper Lauren Perry, who also palmed away the rebounded effort.

Second-half substitute Darcie Miller, 17, scored her first competitive goal for Aberdeen, in just her fourth appearance, as she doubled the Reds’ advantage in the 69th minute.

It proved to be a frantic final 15 minutes, though, as Jade McLaren pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, but the Dons held on to secure a second win from three SWPL games.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick's opening goal against Montrose
Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick’s opening goal against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Manager Lancaster believes his side rightfully earned the three points, as he said: “It’s a deserved three points. There was only one team that was looking to play football really.

“They had a few spells, but we played some excellent football. We played some really good stuff especially near the end of the first half.

“The goals we scored were brilliant. We do a lot of work in training to get into those areas, to get balls and crosses zipped into the box and finishing them off – so that was great to see in the game.”

The Aberdeen manager was left impressed by the performances of a number of his players in the physical contest at Links Parks.

Lancaster added: “The young ones were immense, they were absolutely fantastic.

“Maddie (Finnie) and Aimee (Black) had to manage yellow cards, which were harsh – especially the one with Maddie – but they managed them well and showed that discipline.

Aimee Black in action against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Darcie (Miller) and Hannah (Innes) were also fantastic when they came off the bench.

“I’d also like to say Laura (Holden) was phenomenal in the middle of the park in her first 90 minutes for the club. She was aggressive and showed her experience, which is exactly what I’ve brought her in to do.”

Aberdeen Women’s young stars impress as Dons beat Montrose 2-1 in SWPL

Conversation