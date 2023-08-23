Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster feels Dons were ‘deserved’ winners in SWPL victory over Montrose

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes his side were “deserved” winners as the Dons beat Montrose 2-1 in the SWPL.

It was a fast start at Links Park as Jess Broadrick scored her first goal of the season in the sixth minute to put Aberdeen 1-0 up.

The Dons had a perfect chance to double their lead just before half-time, but Hannah Stewart saw her penalty saved by Montrose goalkeeper Lauren Perry, who also palmed away the rebounded effort.

Second-half substitute Darcie Miller, 17, scored her first competitive goal for Aberdeen, in just her fourth appearance, as she doubled the Reds’ advantage in the 69th minute.

It proved to be a frantic final 15 minutes, though, as Jade McLaren pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, but the Dons held on to secure a second win from three SWPL games.

Manager Lancaster believes his side rightfully earned the three points, as he said: “It’s a deserved three points. There was only one team that was looking to play football really.

“They had a few spells, but we played some excellent football. We played some really good stuff especially near the end of the first half.

“The goals we scored were brilliant. We do a lot of work in training to get into those areas, to get balls and crosses zipped into the box and finishing them off – so that was great to see in the game.”

The Aberdeen manager was left impressed by the performances of a number of his players in the physical contest at Links Parks.

Lancaster added: “The young ones were immense, they were absolutely fantastic.

“Maddie (Finnie) and Aimee (Black) had to manage yellow cards, which were harsh – especially the one with Maddie – but they managed them well and showed that discipline.

“Darcie (Miller) and Hannah (Innes) were also fantastic when they came off the bench.

“I’d also like to say Laura (Holden) was phenomenal in the middle of the park in her first 90 minutes for the club. She was aggressive and showed her experience, which is exactly what I’ve brought her in to do.”