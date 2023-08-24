Pooch property power: How dogs are taking the lead when it comes to house hunting

Meet Leo, the delightful Dachshund who is a bit of a mover and tail shaker in the property world after helping his owners find their ‘furr-ever’ home in Aberdeen.

Yes he may be small but he’s certainly mighty as the super cute sausage dog’s needs were the top priority for his owners Wayne and Lorraine when they embarked on the search for their dream home in the city.

In fact Leo is among a growing pack of pooches who are influencing their owner’s decision to buy a property.

Leo the Dachshund finds his fur-ever home

New research from One Pulse, on behalf of Barratt Developments Scotland, shows that 88% of dog owners in Scotland prioritised the needs of their dog when choosing a place to live – with a quarter of them saying they’d always prioritise their dog’s needs over their partner’s while 69% said they would turn down their dream home if it wasn’t right for their four-legged friend.

That was certainly the case for Leo’s owners who eventually found their ‘pawfect’ property at the David Wilson Homes development in Countesswells.

“Leo is one of about ten”, says Wayne when commenting on the number of sausage dogs in the estate.

“In fact, he recently attended a birthday party for one of his new friends.

“It’s a fantastic place to live as a dog owner.

“There’s lots of green space and we’re right next to Countesswells Forest and Hazlehead and Foggieton Woods.

“It feels very safe and secure and we’re always meeting fellow dog walkers on our travels.”

Perfect property for pooch

From the vibrant community of dog lovers and the proximity of green spaces to the spacious accommodation and beautiful garden, the three-bedroom Duart style home has been perfect for Wayne, Lorraine and their adorable fur baby.

The couple say the south-facing private, enclosed garden is the perfect spot for Leo to sunbathe while patio doors leading to the garden means Wayne and Lorraine can prepare dinner while Leo can freely roam nearby.

Also winning the couple over was the kitchen dining area which has an adjoining utility room – the perfect place to clean up muddy paws.

It’s a dog’s life at Countesswells

While Leo’s needs were the top priority, the property was also ideal for Wayne who has a dedicated office space with a strong and reliable internet connection which allows him to work from home.

And having moved from an old building into a new build, Wayne says the cost savings on energy bills are evident, thanks to highly efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing, which allows the heat from the sun in while minimising heat loss.

“We’d be paying double what we’re paying just now if we were still in our old flat”, Wayne says.

For more information

