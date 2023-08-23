Midfielder Laura Holden aiming to make most of life-changing move to Aberdeen Women

Laura Holden is ready to embrace life with Aberdeen Women after signing for the Dons on a two-year deal earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined from FA Women’s National League Southern Premier (the English third-tier) side Cheltenham Town in July – and has featured in both of Aberdeen’s SWPL games so far this season.

The Dons return to SWPL action against newly-promoted Montrose at Links Park on Wednesday night.

And Holden is glad to have hit the ground running for her new club after a frantic few weeks where she quit her admin job with Bristol and Wessex Water and moved north.

It was a move she was keen to make as her two-year semi-professional contract with the Reds is the first time she has been paid to play football in her career.

“It all happened really quickly,” said Holden. “When I first came up I was just here for an evening session and then Clint (Lancaster) told me he wanted to sign me.

“That was obviously good news, but I was still working full-time and playing for my previous club, so a lot had to change in a short space of time.

“I’ve been up here for a few weeks now and it’s been a bit hectic moving from hotel to hotel, but I’m glad I’ve been able to move into a flat now and can start to really get settled.

“This is the first time I’ve had this kind of contract so it’s a big step for me in my career, especially at my age, and one that I really didn’t want to turn down.

“I’m very grateful for it.”

Moving to Scotland an ‘easy’ decision to make

So, what was it specifically about Aberdeen which made Holden uproot her life and move from Bristol to the north-east of Scotland?

“Clint spoke very highly about the club and the history here,” said Holden. “This is a big club and the men’s team have been successful.

“One of my good friends is from Scotland and he was the one who put me in touch with Clint in the first place, and he was thinking very good things about the move up here, too.

“For me, it was probably just the right time. I wasn’t really happy where I was and didn’t have many other options in that area.

“I moved from Norwich when I was 17 to Bristol for football and now I’ve moved from Bristol to Aberdeen, so I’d like to think I’m a bit of a pro at being away from home now.

“It’s been quite easy because Clint was keen to get me in, and the manager wanting you there is always a really nice feeling for a player.

“All the girls have been lovely and welcomed me straightaway, so I’m really enjoying it so far.”

Holden has experience playing against England’s World Cup finalists

Before joining Cheltenham Town in November 2022, Holden played for Bridgwater United – and a memorable FA Cup run with the Somerset club left the midfielder with some of the best memories of her career to date.

Holden netted the winning goal against Crystal Palace which set up a fourth round home clash with FA WSL outfit Manchester United.

“I’m pretty lucky say to say I’ve played against players like Alessia Russo and Ella Toone,” said Holden. “There’s one clip I have from that game that I’ll never delete.

“Ella Toone got the ball in the middle of the park and turned, but I nicked it off her, did a little skill to get past her and then passed the ball on.

“I looked over at the photographer after I did it and I’ve got a couple photos with me having a massive smile on my face, which just says it all I think.

“For my age, I’ve got quite a bit of experience, and now playing in Scotland that is going to give me more experiences at the highest level against the top teams, so I’m just really looking forward to it all.”

Having had a taste of what the SWPL has to offer, Holden has been impressed by the standard of the Scottish top-flight.

“The main thing has been the speed at which the girls can play,” said Holden. “The league I have come from is much slower than what it is in Scotland.

“From how Clint is wanting us to play, when we go forward we go forward quickly, and when we lose the ball then we get it back quickly and then get back into our shape.

“The speed is definitely the big difference I’ve noticed, but also the strength of all the teams. You’ve got more and more international players playing here in Scotland.”