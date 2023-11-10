Rachel Corsie: The US Women’s national team the right destination for Emma Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: The US Women’s national team the right destination for Emma Hayes

In this week's column, Scotland captain Rachel discusses the impact Emma Hayes has had during her 11-year Chelsea career after the club confirmed the manager would be leaving at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes lifts the WSL trophy.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is leaving the club at the end of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

I’m looking forward to seeing what Emma Hayes will do when she leaves her role as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

The club confirmed last weekend Hayes was leaving at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside the WSL – and it looks like that opportunity is the vacant US Women’s national team manager job.

Emma has been at Chelsea for 11 years and has been a permanent fixture in the WSL. Her impact at the club and the wider women’s game is very clear to see.

She implemented success on the pitch – winning everything there is to win domestically – and has created a top elite environment.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes speaks to Erin Cuthbert.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes talks tactics with Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert in a Champions League match. Image: Shutterstock.

In football there is a lot of tradition, but Emma has been happy to break that, be outspoken and implement ways of working which benefits the players – and that then reflects on their output on the pitch.

Under her leadership, Chelsea have been willing to address things that were not addressed before.

For example, in 2020, the club became the first to tailor training according to the players’ menstrual cycles after Emma noticed how it affected mood and energy in the squad.

It is a reason why so many people look up to her. They admire the philosophies she implements day-to-day to get the best out of her players.

She will be at Chelsea until the end of the season and while the players will be disappointed to see her leave, her exit will give the players an extra incentive to go out and make sure her tenure ends on a high.

Hayes suited for – and will embrace – pressure of USWNT challenge

There is probably no bigger game in women’s football than the USWNT job.

The fact she has been handpicked by the football federation for the manager’s job speaks volumes. It is one of the biggest compliments you could get as a coach.

It feels like the right fit. Like Emma has done at Chelsea, the US have won everything there is to win and it’s an environment that comes with an abundance of pressure.

That pressure has intensified as the US have lost their top spot in recent years. They did not win gold at the delayed Olympics in 2021 and had their worst-ever finish at the 2023 World Cup when they were knocked out in the round of 16.

It is going to be a huge task to get the national team back to the standard that we are all used to them reaching.

The US Women’s national team. Image: Shutterstock.

But Emma will relish that. She has the football experience to do it, but she also has the right mindset and attitude to deal with the demands of the job.

It feels like the USWNT is in a period of transition just now.

Some of the old guard are retiring or near the end of their careers, and in the NWSL, the young players have impressed and look ready to make the step up to the national team.

Emma has experience of developing young players at Chelsea, so that is another area where she will bring the right attributes.

Caroline Weir named Spanish league’s best

I was delighted to see my Scotland team-mate and Caroline Weir named the La Liga women’s player of the year after an impressive first season at Real Madrid.

It is an amazing achievement for her to be voted as the league’s best player as there are several other world class players in the division who would have been in contention, with there being five or six at Barcelona alone.

To go abroad and hit the ground running like Caroline did reflects the kind of player and person she is.

It is not easy to go abroad and embrace a different country, a different culture, a different language and a different style of football.

Caroline Weir in action for Scotland at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

The award was voted for by the players and that will mean a lot to Caroline. To get the votes and recognition of your peers is always a nice feeling.

She has had a difficult start to this season and will be out for some time after sustaining an ACL injury, so, the award is a good bit of good news amid a difficult time and, hopefully, that will give her some encouragement.

Caley Thistle must embrace challenging Women’s Scottish Cup draw

The third round draw for the Women’s Scottish Cup took place earlier this week and one north side in particular were handed the toughest of tough draws.

Caley Thistle will host current SWPL leaders Rangers in the third round and, while it is a harsh draw, it is something the Inverness players will have to make the most of.

It is a rare chance for them to play against professional players and several players who have represented their respective national teams. Some people go their whole careers without getting to face those kind of opponents.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women to face Rangers in Scottish Cup; Aberdeen face trip to Boroughmuir…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'Couldn't be prouder': Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women as five-game losing streak ends with…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Aitana Bonmati lifts the Ballon d'Or trophy after being named the best female player for the 2022-23 season.
Rachel Corsie: Ballon d'Or awards can set the standard - but they let women's…
Dyce, left, and Inverurie Locos, right, are in Women's Scottish Cup action this weekend.
'Our biggest challenge yet': Women's Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up…
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss in 'some things more important' message as he explains how Dons…
Sandy MacIver making her Scotland debut against Netherlands at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with 'mixed emotions' after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland…
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert and captain Rachel Corsie look dejected after going 1-0 down against the Netherlands.
Scotland Women's search for first Nations League win continues after 1-0 defeat to the…

Conversation