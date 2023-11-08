North clubs – including Aberdeen Women – find out third round Scottish Cup opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

North clubs – including Aberdeen Women – find out third round Scottish Cup opponents

Caley Thistle, Westdyke and Dyce were also in the hat for the third round Women's Scottish Cup draw.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women players celebrate scoring in a match.
Aberdeen Women enter the Scottish Cup in the third round. Image: Shutterstock.

North clubs have found out their opponents for the third round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

SWPL side Aberdeen Women, who enter the competition from the third round, have been drawn to play second-tier side Boroughmuir Thistle away.

Caley Thistle, who play in the SWF Championship, progressed to the third round of the competition after beating Drumchapel United 8-0, and will next face current SWPL leaders Rangers at home.

Meanwhile, fellow Championship outfit, Westdyke’s reward for seeing off Greenock Morton 5-3 is a home tie against SWPL 2 side Stirling University.

Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Caley Thistle Women. Image: Supplied by ICTWFC.

This is the first season Dyce, who were only established in January of this year, have competed in the Scottish Cup and progressed from the second round after an impressive 6-0 win over Edinburgh City.

The SWFL North side have been handed a difficult draw as they will host top-flight outfit Dundee United.

The third round ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 7.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'Couldn't be prouder': Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women as five-game losing streak ends with…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Aitana Bonmati lifts the Ballon d'Or trophy after being named the best female player for the 2022-23 season.
Rachel Corsie: Ballon d'Or awards can set the standard - but they let women's…
Dyce, left, and Inverurie Locos, right, are in Women's Scottish Cup action this weekend.
'Our biggest challenge yet': Women's Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up…
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss in 'some things more important' message as he explains how Dons…
Sandy MacIver making her Scotland debut against Netherlands at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with 'mixed emotions' after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland…
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert and captain Rachel Corsie look dejected after going 1-0 down against the Netherlands.
Scotland Women's search for first Nations League win continues after 1-0 defeat to the…
Scotland's Jenna Clark comes up against the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in a Uefa Nations League match.
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women must avoid Hampden horror-show after Netherlands disappointment
Scotland Women international midfielder Lisa Evans. (Image: SNS.)
Scotland Women need to improve for second part of Dutch double-header - Lisa Evans

Conversation