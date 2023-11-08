North clubs – including Aberdeen Women – find out third round Scottish Cup opponents

North clubs have found out their opponents for the third round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

SWPL side Aberdeen Women, who enter the competition from the third round, have been drawn to play second-tier side Boroughmuir Thistle away.

Caley Thistle, who play in the SWF Championship, progressed to the third round of the competition after beating Drumchapel United 8-0, and will next face current SWPL leaders Rangers at home.

Meanwhile, fellow Championship outfit, Westdyke’s reward for seeing off Greenock Morton 5-3 is a home tie against SWPL 2 side Stirling University.

This is the first season Dyce, who were only established in January of this year, have competed in the Scottish Cup and progressed from the second round after an impressive 6-0 win over Edinburgh City.

The SWFL North side have been handed a difficult draw as they will host top-flight outfit Dundee United.

The third round ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 7.