Huntly FC Women contest fine after refusing to finish cup tie due to alleged body-shaming incident

Huntly FC’s women’s team have appealed the decision to fine them £100 for refusing to continue playing after one of their players was allegedly body-shamed by an opponent.

The Black and Golds refused to leave the dressing room to play the second half of their SWFL Regional League Plate match against Rossvale Development at Kirkintilloch Community Sports Complex on November 17 following the alleged incident towards the end of the first half.

Rossvale Development posted an announcement the match had been abandoned on social media following Huntly’s refusal to appear for the second period – but have since deleted the post.

Huntly have lodged a complaint with the SWFL, which is being investigated.

However, while the process is under way, the league management committee of the SWFL has awarded the tie to Rossvale – who were leading 2-0 prior to the game being abandoned – and fined Huntly for refusing to finish the match.

The club have accepted the decision to award the tie to Rossvale, but are appealing the financial penalty imposed.

Black and Golds player was left distraught

Huntly club chairman Gordon Carter released a statement outlining the allegation.

He said: “During the latter stages of the first half, one of our players was subjected to body-shaming remarks from a Rossvale player.

“Our player was visibly very upset to have been on the receiving end of such abuse. She was inconsolable by the time the team got into the changing room for half-time.

“Her team-mates were very upset and angry to have witnessed the body-shaming incident and that nothing had been done about it.

“They made a unanimous decision not to continue with the game as a powerful show of support and solidarity, prioritising the well-being of the abused player and taking a stance against such unacceptable conduct.

“The decision of our team not to continue the match was communicated to the match officials, and as a result, the match was abandoned.

“The incident was reported to the relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate action is taken.

“We await the outcome to the complaint we made to the SWFL.”

Huntly unhappy at being fined for refusal to continue

There is disappointment within the club at the fine being imposed, given a complaint has been lodged about the alleged incident during the game.

Carter said: “Despite the fact that the complaint is still under consideration, the league management committee of the SWFL has taken the decision to award the match to Rossvale and fined our club £100 for abandoning the game.

“We accept the tie being awarded to our opponents, however, we will be submitting an appeal against the £100 fine.

“We feel aggrieved that the LMC have taken this course of action prior to the governing body concluding its investigation of our complaint.

“The victim of the abuse and her team-mates are being punished here for taking a collective decision to make a stand against such unacceptable abuse.”

Carter insists the club remain steadfastly behind the player and her team-mates and fully support their decision to refuse to finish the game.

He said: “As a club, we stand proudly by their strength of character to take such a decision in the absence at that point in the game of any punishment being administered to the perpetrator of the abuse.

“There is no room for body-shaming or indeed any form of discrimination in football and we will continue to advocate for respect and inclusivity in our sport.

“As a club, we offer our full support to the player subjected to the abuse and the entire team during this very difficult and challenging time.

“We thank our supporters and the wider football community for their understanding and solidarity in dealing with this matter.

“We will update you when the SWFL published a response to our complaint about the body-shaming incident.

“Huntly Football Club is committed to creating an environment where all players feel safe, valued and respected.

“We will stand united against any behaviour that undermines these core rights of any individual as we did in this case.

“We remain steadfast in promoting fairness, respect and equality for all.”