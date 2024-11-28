Health fanatic racks up unpaid Moray leisure centre bill of £3k

Moray Council has sent out bills totalling almost £33,000 for unpaid leisure centre fees.

And one of the 41 people being invoiced has racked up a debt of nearly £3,000.

The move comes after an internal audit carried out earlier this year found Fit Life cards were being used but direct debits not collected.

Investigations into income and expenditure at Keith sports and community centre discovered the problem.

The cards allow people to access local authority-run gyms and swimming pools as well as Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin.

But software used to process Fit Life bookings did not tie in with the council’s financial management system, which administers direct debits.

And the audit found there were more users processed through the booking system, meaning people were using leisure services but not paying for them.

However that problem has now been resolved.

The amount owed was revealed at a meeting of the education, children and leisure services committee this week.

It follows a written question submitted by Elgin North SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes.

Mr Fernandes said: “When every penny counts, it’s crucial for Moray Council to avoid avoidable mistakes, such as not invoicing Fit Life members correctly.

Mistake undermining public trust

“These oversights not only impact finances but also risk undermining public trust in our ability to manage resources effectively.

“I’m glad that this issue has now been identified, and it’s encouraging to see steps being taken to correct it.”

The total amount due is £32,621. That figure was accumulated over a five year period.

And the highest total amount owed by a single user is £2,904.

Everyone who has been invoiced will have the option to set up a financial plan to manage payments.

Fit life membership for individuals costs £24 per month, and for single adult families the price is £32.

That rises to £34 for families with two adults.

And well as Moray Council facilities, membership also allows entry to those run by Highland, Aberdeen, Argyll & Bute, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles and Borders councils.

