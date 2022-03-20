Mormond Thistle boss praises ‘brilliant team performance’ in Turriff United victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mormond Thistle won their home match against Turriff United YFC on Saturday in the U16 C.

The final score was 2-0.

After the game, Mormond Thistle manager Sean Beddie said: "A brilliant team performance from the boys today from start to finish.

"They worked really hard the second half to get the two goals and deserved the win.

"That is three wins in a row and moves us closer to top of the league with four games to go."

Mormond Thistle remains in fourth place and Turriff United YFC is in third.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Mormond Thistle in February 2022.

Elsewhere in the division, there were wins for Longside and Portlethen against Glentanar and Cove United respectively.