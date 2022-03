[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle claimed all three points when they hosted Colony Colts on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 6-0.

Colony Colts manager Fraser Skene accepted his side weren't at their best.

He said: "It was a very poor performance from us today.

"Westdyke was far better all over the pitch and thoroughly deserved their win."

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position with Westdyke Thistle in fourth place and Colony Colts in sixth.