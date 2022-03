[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The points were shared in an entertaining contest between Stonehaven Youth and Banchory Boys in the U17 B on Saturday.

The game ended 3-3.

This means Stonehaven Youth are in ninth place and that Banchory Boys are in eighth place.

Elsewhere in the division, there were wins for Kintore United, Portlethen SC, Culter Deeside and Westdyke Thistle. Leaders Mintlaw BC drew 1-1 with Northstar CFC.