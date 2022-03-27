Teen star Connor Barron’s courage and character the blueprint for Aberdeen success, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the courage and character of teen star Connor Barron.

And Goodwin insists he wants his entire team to show the same traits in the bid to secure future success.

Rising star Barron only made his first team debut in late January.

Since then he has become a regular first team starter and secured a debut Scotland U21 call-up.

Although still a teen rookie Goodwin has been impressed by Barron’s bravery on the ball.

He will demand that is shown by every player.

He said: “Connor has bravery and shows real courage.

“He has all those characteristics in abundance.

“Connor demands the ball from the centre-halves.

“In tight areas he also wants to play out of trouble.

“I played there (in midfield) and didn’t have the ability to play out of those tight areas.

“The wee man does and it takes courage and it takes character.

“Those are the types of characters that we need here at Pittodrie if we are going to be successful.”

Barron grabbed his chance to shine

Barron recently insisted he is no overnight success and his first team breakthrough is the result of years of hard graft and determination.

The 19-year-old spent the first of this season on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts.

He made appearances, 13 starts for Kelty, before the Dons triggered a release clause in the loan to take him back in January.

Within days of returning to Pittodrie the teen signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract until summer 2024.

Although Barron had been on the bench for the first team in previous seasons he had yet to make his first team debut when signing the deal.

Highly rated within Pittodrie the former U18 captain had led the Dons to the top of the Club Academy Scotland U18 League and the SFA Youth Cup final.

He was denied the opportunity to lead the Reds out in the final because it was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

On returning to Pittodrie in January this year the route into the first team appeared congested.

Captain Scott Brown, Lewis Ferguson, Funso Ojo, Ross McCrorie and Dylan McGeouch can all play in central midfield.

The path appeared to be blocked even further when the Reds signed Dante Polvara days after Barron’s loan spell was cut short.

Midfielder Polvara, 21, was secured on a tw0-and-a-half year contract from Georgetown University.

Veteran Brown, 36, has since exited Aberdeen.

The rapid rise to first team starter

Barron was handed a first team debut by former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass when coming on at half-time in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City.

He also featured as a late substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell.

Glass would be axed the day after the cup loss at Fir Park.

Interim coach Barry Robson, who knows Barron well from his time in the U18’s, gave the teen his first start – and big break.

Robson started Barron in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15 and he impressed.

Goodwin has started the teen in every game since being appointed Dons manager.

Platform to fulfil immense potential

The Reds boss is determined to give Barron the platform to fulfil his undoubted potential.

He said: “Connor is a very, very good player. There’s no doubt about it.

“He has great potential.

“Connor still has so much to learn and so much to improve on.

“We just have help him continue with his development.”

Barron down to earth and focused

This time last year Barron was on a season long loan with Brechin City in League Two.

He racked up 14 starts but was unable to prevent Brechin suffering relegation to the Highland League.

Fast forward 12 months and the teen is a trusted first team starter under Goodwin and has broken into the Scotland U21 set-up.

Barron has enjoyed a remarkable ascent in just two months but Goodwin insists it hasn’t gone to his head.

The teen remains grounded and focused.

He said: “Connor is not getting above his station at all.

“He is one of the nicest kids you would ever wish to meet, really down to earth and very grounded.

“His parents deserve a lot of credit for the way they brought him up.

“Connor is a pleasure to work with.”