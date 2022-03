[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kintore United hosted Northstar CFC in the U17 B on Saturday.

The game ended in a win for Northstar CFC and the final score was 3-1.

The result saw Northstar CFC move to the top of the table, equal on points with second placed Mintlaw BC.

Kintore United are in fourth place in the league.