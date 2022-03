[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen SC were winners against Huntly FC in the U17 B on Saturday.

The team won 1-0 at Portlethen Academy.

Portlethen SC are in fifth place heading into the closing stretch of fixtures, while Huntly FC are sitting 10th.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-1 away win for Portlethen SC in March 2022.