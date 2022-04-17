Westdyke Thistle show their quality with 6-2 success against Dyce BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle continue to go from strength to strength in the U18 A.

The Lawsondale side ran out 6-2 winners against Dyce BC to make it seven successive wins.

Tony Jam scored two for the hosts with Connal Gove, James Whyte and Raegan Rintoul all getting on the scoresheet as well as an own goal.

Westdyke Thistle's coach Colin Shirreffs said: "We played well in large parts of the game, but in the last 30 minutes, we showed our quality by scoring four goals in that period.

"Some of our goals were superb football, playing the ball from our keeper, passing the ball through the team in for the forwards to score.

"This continues our unbeaten home record and keeps us top of the league."

Westdyke Thistle are two points clear at the top of the league with Dyce BC in fourth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 away win for Westdyke Thistle in November.

After this game in the U18 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on Culter Boys (away) on Tuesday, while Dyce BC play Thistle YFC at home.

Elsewhere in U18 A Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Westdyke CC and Donside CFC defeated Culter Boys 7-2.