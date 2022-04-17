Westdyke Thistle show their quality with 6-2 success against Dyce BC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Westdyke Thistle show their quality with 6-2 success against Dyce BC

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Westdyke Thistle

The team logo of Westdyke Thistle

6

Dyce BC

The team logo of Dyce BC

2

Westdyke Thistle continue to go from strength to strength in the U18 A.

The Lawsondale side ran out 6-2 winners against Dyce BC to make it seven successive wins.

Tony Jam scored two for the hosts with Connal Gove, James Whyte and Raegan Rintoul all getting on the scoresheet as well as an own goal.

Westdyke Thistle's coach Colin Shirreffs said: "We played well in large parts of the game, but in the last 30 minutes, we showed our quality by scoring four goals in that period.

"Some of our goals were superb football, playing the ball from our keeper, passing the ball through the team in for the forwards to score.

"This continues our unbeaten home record and keeps us top of the league."

Westdyke Thistle are two points clear at the top of the league with Dyce BC in fourth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 away win for Westdyke Thistle in November.

After this game in the U18 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on Culter Boys (away) on Tuesday, while Dyce BC play Thistle YFC at home.

Elsewhere in U18 A Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Westdyke CC and Donside CFC defeated Culter Boys 7-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

