Cove YFC continued their excellent form with a 6-0 win against Banchory Boys at Lochside Park.

Cove YFC now have eight wins a row in the U19 A.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Cove YFC in March.

In the next games in the U19 A, Cove YFC will take on Westdyke CC (away) on Tuesday 2022 and Stonehaven YFC (away) on Thursday.

Banchory Boys play Westdyke CC (home) on Thursday.