Conor Claire claims crucial winner as Thistle YFC edge Westdyke CC

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Westdyke CC

The team logo of Westdyke CC

1

Thistle YFC

The team logo of Thistle YFC

2

Thistle YFC claimed a vital 2-1 win away to third-placed Westdyke CC in the U18 A on Saturday.

Hamish MacRae, Thistle YFC's head coach, said: "This was a very important win to maintain second place in the league and keep some pressure on the league leaders.

"We were disappointed to lose an early goal but Logan Duncan was rewarded for his persistence with our first goal and Conor Claire stayed calm on the edge of the box to score a well-taken winner.

"I was very pleased for all our players. It was a hard-fought win."

Westdyke CC's coach Alun Harries said: "It was disappointing to lose 2-1 against Thistle Youth for the second time this season, especially given the number of chances we created.

"I think that our lack of match fitness really showed but take nothing away from Thistle, who are a strong and very organised unit and who also play in the right way."

The result means Westdyke CC stay in third place and Thistle YFC are in second. Thistle YFC are three points ahead of Westdyke CC.

Elsewhere in U18 A Westdyke Thistle defeated Dyce BC 6-2 and Donside CFC won 7-2 against Culter Boys.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

