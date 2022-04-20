Portlethen SC and Cove Youth United share the spoils in eight-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An entertaining tussle between Portlethen SC and Cove Youth United in the U16 C on Tuesday ended in a 4-4 draw.

It means Portlethen SC find themselves undefeated for the sixth game running.

Portlethen SC have one win and four draws over the last five games, while Cove Youth United have one win, two draws and two losses.

The result means Portlethen SC are now in fourth place in the table and that Cove Youth United are seventh in the league.

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-3 home win for Portlethen SC in March.

In the next game in the U16 C, Portlethen SC will play Longside BC (home) on Saturday. Cove Youth United play Glentanar CFC (away) on Thursday and Turriff United YFC (home) on Saturday.

Elsewhere in U16 C, Longside BC won 1-0 against Turriff United YFC.