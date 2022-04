[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Youth United won their away match against Glentanar CFC on Thursday in the U16 C. The final score was 3-1.

Glentanar CFC have one draw and four losses with a goal difference of 6 goals for and 12 against over the last five games, while Cove Youth United have one win, two draws and two losses.

Cove Youth United are now in fifth place, while Glentanar CFC are in third place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-2 home win for Cove Youth United in March.