Westdyke CC won their home match against Cove YFC 3-1 in the U16 A on Thursday.

Westdyke CC have five wins and with a goal difference of 14 goals for and 4 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have two wins, one draw and two losses and a goal difference of 16 goals for and 11 against.

Westdyke CC sit second in the table - one point behind leaders Dyce BC Blues.