Westdyke Thistle won their home match against Donside CFC 4-0 in the U18 A on Saturday.

Champions Westdyke Thistle have five wins and with a goal difference of 31 goals for and 4 against over the last five games, while Donside CFC have one win, two draws and two losses.

Westdyke Thistle are eight points clear at the top and Donside CFC are in sixth.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 2-1 away win for Westdyke Thistle in October.

Elsewhere in U18 A Westdyke CC won 7-1 against Dyce BC.