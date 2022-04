[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home team Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC and the visiting Westdyke CC claimed a point each in their U19 A meeting.

The game in the Broch finished 2-2.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC remain in fifth place and Westdyke CC are third.

Elsewhere in U19 A, Banchory Boys won 8-0 against Stonehaven YFC and Cove YFC drew 1-1 against Colony Park.