Iestyn Harries nets hat-trick in Westdyke CC win against Dyce BC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Iestyn Harries nets hat-trick in Westdyke CC win against Dyce BC

By Youth Football Project
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Dyce BC

The team logo of Dyce BC

1

Westdyke CC

The team logo of Westdyke CC

7

Westdyke CC finished the season with a 7-1 away win against Dyce BC in the U18 A on Saturday.

Alun Harries, the Westdyke CC coach, was pleased to see his side pick up another win.

He said: "This was a follow-up to an abandoned game from earlier in the season, at which time we were 4-0 up, so it was good to carry on where we left off and to finish the league season on a high.

"The boys played really well; good to see a spread of scorers, and well done to Iestyn Harries on his hat trick.

"Work begins now on getting everyone fit for the Scottish Cup final, not helped by one of our strikers breaking his wrist this week."

Dyce BC have one win, two draws and two losses over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have one win, three draws and one loss.

Dyce BC remains in fourth place and Westdyke CC sit second.

Elsewhere in U18 A, Westdyke Thistle defeated Donside CFC 4-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Recent match reports from