Iestyn Harries nets hat-trick in Westdyke CC win against Dyce BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC finished the season with a 7-1 away win against Dyce BC in the U18 A on Saturday.

Alun Harries, the Westdyke CC coach, was pleased to see his side pick up another win.

He said: "This was a follow-up to an abandoned game from earlier in the season, at which time we were 4-0 up, so it was good to carry on where we left off and to finish the league season on a high.

"The boys played really well; good to see a spread of scorers, and well done to Iestyn Harries on his hat trick.

"Work begins now on getting everyone fit for the Scottish Cup final, not helped by one of our strikers breaking his wrist this week."

Dyce BC have one win, two draws and two losses over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have one win, three draws and one loss.

Dyce BC remains in fourth place and Westdyke CC sit second.

Elsewhere in U18 A, Westdyke Thistle defeated Donside CFC 4-0.