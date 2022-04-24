QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

By Scott Begbie
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
weekly entertainment quiz

It’s been another stellar week for entertainment across the north and north-east.

Doric has been very much in the spotlight, with Dirty Danestone – the ever-popular Aberdeen Student Show at His Majesty’s while the absolute gem, My Doric Diary, was at the Lemon Tree.

Eddi Reader brought her soaring voice to the Music Hall to the delight of her fans, while Andre Rieu headed to P&J Live to get everyone waltzing in the aisles.

Meanwhile, audiences were gearing up to do the Time Warp again as The Rocky Horror Show prepares to hit the stage of HMT, while Eden Court played host to Scottish Ballet’s The Scandal At Mayerling

All of this – and the news that George Ezra is heading for P&J Live.

Inspired by this rich selection of goodies, we’ve pulled together a week quiz.

So, put your knowledge of stage, screen and music in the spotlight. See how you get on…

