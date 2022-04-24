Mintlaw BC edge Culter Thistle in close U16 B contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One goal decided an even game as Mintlaw BC won 1-0 at home to Culter Thistle in the U16 B on Saturday.

Mintlaw BC have one win and four losses with a goal difference of 5 goals for and 11 against over the last five games, while Culter Thistle have one win, two draws and two losses and a goal difference of 8 goals for and 10 against.

Mintlaw BC are eighth place in the table, while Culter Thistle are 10th.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-1 home win for Culter Thistle in September 2021.