WATCH: Which school footballer was able to claim the Green Final Skills Competition trophy?

By Sophie Goodwin
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm

Portlethen Academy’s Aidan Smith took home the first Green Final Skills Competition trophy since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 12 competitors, who hailed from six city schools, battled for the trophy over three skills contests: dribbling, keepy-ups, and shooting.

Smith set the bar high in the dribbling, finishing the first round at the top of the table with 86 points. However, he only had a small advantage over Lochside Academy’s Cole Henry in second, who had 80 points.

The Portlethen Academy pupil then hit the maximum 60 points in the keepy-ups, meaning he remained in first place with 146 points, but Henry still wasn’t far behind with 140 points.

Aidan Smith, from Portlethen Academy, won this year’s Green Final skills competition. (Photo by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson)

In the third round, which was shooting, Smith clinched the Green Final Skills Competition trophy after returning 55 points, increasing his total to an impressive 201 points.

The shooting changed the final standings, as the two other boys who hit 55 points moved into second and third. Aaron Fraser, also from Portlethen Academy, finished with 186 points, while Callum Bell of Westhill Academy had a total of 184 points.

