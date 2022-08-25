It’s back – the 2022-23 Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association season starts this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

It’s back – the 2022-23 Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association season starts this weekend

By Danny Law
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:15 pm
Bridge of Don Thistle players celebrate a goal against West End Reds.
The Press and Journal’s expanded coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association continues this weekend with the start of the 2022-23 season.

Youth football plays a hugely important part in the lives of so many young people and helps bring communities together.

We want to shine a light on the thousands of young footballers taking to the football pitch across the north-east of Scotland every weekend.

Our aim is to provide a brief match report and reaction from both managers for EVERY game in the U18, U17 and U16 age groups. The match reports will be published at 5pm on Sundays here.

We will also have regular features on the teams involved as well as the latest news from across the divisions.

How our coverage works

We will be working with our partner United Robots to compile reports on every U18, U17 and U16 game, which will include information such as a team’s current league position, their recent form and upcoming fixtures.

We will also have reaction from many of the managers and coaches involved in these games.

Westdyke under-18s reached the Scottish Cup final last season.

A new sponsor for a new season

The Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA have a new sponsor for the 2022-23 season.

Alba Gaskets will sponsor all 14 divisions in the competitive leagues from U13 to U18 level.

ADJFA president Graham Mutch is delighted a local company has recognised the work carried out by the ADJFA in providing football for more than 6,000 youngsters each weekend.

He said: “The timing of the sponsorship could not have come at a better time with the end of the pandemic.

“In the previous two seasons the association charged no fees in season 2019-20 and only charged 50% fees last season, so our reserves were dwindling.

“Securing this sponsorship deal will ensure that youth football continues to thrive in the north-east of Scotland.”

Alba Gaskets’ managing director Gavin Sim, who coaches Aboyne FC’s under-16 team said: “Alba is proud of our local north-east roots and we are delighted to be sponsoring the ADJFA leagues.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of youth football in the city and shire and the positive impact it has on so many people.”

Alba Gaskets are the new sponsors of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association leagues.

The sponsorship will also include a new Alba Gaskets Team of the Month award which will not just focus on performance on the field of play but will also recognise the work carried out by youth teams in supporting community initiatives such as food banks or raising funds for charities.

Want to get involved?

If your team has not signed up to be part of the Press and Journal and Evening Express’ enhanced ADJFA coverage then please email sport@ajl.co.uk and we will get you included on our database.

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: West End Reds under-18s

This Saturday’s fixtures…

ALBA GASKETS 18s LEAGUE A – Banchory Boys v Colony Colts, Culter Deeside v Dee United, Huntly FC v Kintore United, Newmachar United v Northstar CFC, Portlethen SC v Stonehaven YFC.

ALBA GASKETS 17s LEAGUE A – Deveronvale v Dyce Blues, Dyce Whites v Cove YFC, Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC v Stonehaven YFC, West End Reds v Formartine United YFC, Westdyke CC v Westdyke Thistle.

ALBA GASKETS 17s LEAGUE B – Colony Park v Portlethen SC, Cove United v West End FC (12 noon), East End Lewis Youth Gold v Mormond Thistle (2.30pm), Kintore United v Banchory Boys (2.30pm), Longside BC v Culter Thistle, Middlefield Wasps v Thistle YFC.

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE A – Cove YFC v Culter Colts (2.30pm), Cuminestown YAFC v Banks o’ Dee Albion, Dyce BC v Peterhead BC, Thistle YFC v Westdyke CC (12 noon).

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE B – Bridge of Don Thistle v Deveronvale, Colony Park v Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC, Cove United v Blackburn BC (2.30pm), Stonehaven United v Westdyke Thistle (12 noon).

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE C – Aboyne FC v Huntly FC, Culter United v Formartine United YFC, Northstar CFC v Kintore United, Turriff United YFC v Colony Colts.

All kick-offs 2pm unless otherwise stated.

 

