It’s back – the 2022-23 Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association season starts this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Press and Journal’s expanded coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association continues this weekend with the start of the 2022-23 season.

Youth football plays a hugely important part in the lives of so many young people and helps bring communities together.

We want to shine a light on the thousands of young footballers taking to the football pitch across the north-east of Scotland every weekend.

Our aim is to provide a brief match report and reaction from both managers for EVERY game in the U18, U17 and U16 age groups. The match reports will be published at 5pm on Sundays here.

We will also have regular features on the teams involved as well as the latest news from across the divisions.

How our coverage works

We will be working with our partner United Robots to compile reports on every U18, U17 and U16 game, which will include information such as a team’s current league position, their recent form and upcoming fixtures.

We will also have reaction from many of the managers and coaches involved in these games.

A new sponsor for a new season

The Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA have a new sponsor for the 2022-23 season.

Alba Gaskets will sponsor all 14 divisions in the competitive leagues from U13 to U18 level.

ADJFA president Graham Mutch is delighted a local company has recognised the work carried out by the ADJFA in providing football for more than 6,000 youngsters each weekend.

He said: “The timing of the sponsorship could not have come at a better time with the end of the pandemic.

“In the previous two seasons the association charged no fees in season 2019-20 and only charged 50% fees last season, so our reserves were dwindling.

“Securing this sponsorship deal will ensure that youth football continues to thrive in the north-east of Scotland.”

Alba Gaskets’ managing director Gavin Sim, who coaches Aboyne FC’s under-16 team said: “Alba is proud of our local north-east roots and we are delighted to be sponsoring the ADJFA leagues.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of youth football in the city and shire and the positive impact it has on so many people.”

The sponsorship will also include a new Alba Gaskets Team of the Month award which will not just focus on performance on the field of play but will also recognise the work carried out by youth teams in supporting community initiatives such as food banks or raising funds for charities.

Want to get involved?

If your team has not signed up to be part of the Press and Journal and Evening Express’ enhanced ADJFA coverage then please email sport@ajl.co.uk and we will get you included on our database.

This Saturday’s fixtures…

ALBA GASKETS 18s LEAGUE A – Banchory Boys v Colony Colts, Culter Deeside v Dee United, Huntly FC v Kintore United, Newmachar United v Northstar CFC, Portlethen SC v Stonehaven YFC.

ALBA GASKETS 17s LEAGUE A – Deveronvale v Dyce Blues, Dyce Whites v Cove YFC, Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC v Stonehaven YFC, West End Reds v Formartine United YFC, Westdyke CC v Westdyke Thistle.

ALBA GASKETS 17s LEAGUE B – Colony Park v Portlethen SC, Cove United v West End FC (12 noon), East End Lewis Youth Gold v Mormond Thistle (2.30pm), Kintore United v Banchory Boys (2.30pm), Longside BC v Culter Thistle, Middlefield Wasps v Thistle YFC.

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE A – Cove YFC v Culter Colts (2.30pm), Cuminestown YAFC v Banks o’ Dee Albion, Dyce BC v Peterhead BC, Thistle YFC v Westdyke CC (12 noon).

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE B – Bridge of Don Thistle v Deveronvale, Colony Park v Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC, Cove United v Blackburn BC (2.30pm), Stonehaven United v Westdyke Thistle (12 noon).

ALBA GASKETS 16s LEAGUE C – Aboyne FC v Huntly FC, Culter United v Formartine United YFC, Northstar CFC v Kintore United, Turriff United YFC v Colony Colts.

All kick-offs 2pm unless otherwise stated.