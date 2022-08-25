Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time

By Karla Sinclair
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen’s only homegrown local whisky festival Whisky Mash is returning to the city in October for the first time since 2019.

Hosted by the team behind CASC Bar, the event will take place at the Station Hotel, on Guild Street, on Saturday October 8.

CASC – an acronym for cigars, ale, Scotch and coffee – was launched in December 2013 and is co-owned by Paul West.

This will be the fifth Whisky Mash Festival to take place.

“To make up for lost time, we’re going as big as we can,” says Paul. “This is a festival geared towards any level of whisky fan.

“Whether you’re new to the water of life or consider yourself a full-on ‘whisky nut’, you’ll be pleased with what’s on offer.”

What to expect…

During the festival – running from noon to 8pm – visitors can expect to see cask strength bottlings, independent bottlings, rare and limited expressions, single cask offerings, and well-aged whiskies.

Dalmore, Balblair, Glen Garioch, and Old Pulteney are among the brands exhibiting.

Two sessions will be held across four rooms – one from noon to 3.30pm and the other from 4.30pm to 8pm.

As well as browsing a wide range of drinks, the sessions will include a masterclass. However, tickets for these are sold separately and will be available soon.

The masterclasses are 45 minutes to one-hour long and are hosted by specific exhibitors to discuss in greater detail the product they sell – usually done as a tasting of four or five drams where they talk about each whisky followed by a Q&A.

Gin, vodka, rum and tequila, to name a few, are some of the other drinks you can expect to enjoy on the day.

Water bottles will be freely available throughout the venue, as well as food.

More information regarding vendor(s) or the selected business(es) supplying the food is to be confirmed.

What does a ticket get me?

General admission tickets officially went on sale on Tuesday and you must select a session in order to purchase one.

Tickets are priced at £33.40 (£43.27 including VAT and booking fees) and come with many perks. They include:

  • Receiving a branded Glencairn glass
  • Automatic entry into the bottle ballot raffle – each session will have one raffle where one lucky winner will win a bottle of whisky
  • 5% discount on bottles purchased on the day. If you don’t buy bottles on the day, then this discount can be redeemed at the CASC’s King Street store (the discount is available up to one month after the event)
  • 10% discount on the day in CASC Bar when you show your wristband

For more information on Whisky Mash 2022, visit www.cascnation.com

