Cuminestown YAFC coach thrilled with ‘superb’ showing against Banks o’ Dee Albion

Cuminestown YAFC won their home game against Banks o' Dee Albion in the U16 A action on Saturday, finishing 3-0.

“To beat a quality team like Albion 3-0 in our first A League game is fantastic.

"Our boys were superb and thoroughly deserved it,” said Cuminestown YAFC's coach Martyn Ritchie after the game.

Banks o Dee Albion manager Scott Steele said: "A well deserved win for the home side who outfought us and simply wanted it more on the day.

"We were better in the second half but despite sustained pressure we couldn't get the break through we needed."

Elsewhere in the U16 A, Westdyke CC defeated Thistle YFC 4-1, Peterhead BC picked up a narrow victory against Dyce BC 2-1 and Cove YFC won against Culter Colts 4-2.