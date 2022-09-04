Dyce BC Whites win 4-0 in derby game against Dyce BC Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dyce BC Whites win 4-0 in derby game against Dyce BC Blues

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-17s)

Dyce BC Blues

The team logo of Dyce BC Blues

0

Dyce BC Whites

The team logo of Dyce BC Whites

4

Dyce BC Whites won their away match against Dyce BC Blues on Saturday in the U17 A. The final score was 4-0.

Dyce BC Blues coach John McLean said: "Disappointed with the result and the performance but it's only the first game so we will pick ourselves up and try to put it right next weekend."

Dyce BC Whites's manager Ray Muirhead said: "Great performance from the lads and thoroughly deserved.

"We missed several good chances in the second half as well. I feared the worst when our keeper went off injured after 10 minutes but the lads all stepped up."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Westdyke CC won against Cove YFC 3-0, Westdyke Thistle defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-2, Deveronvale Reds drew against West End Reds 2-2 and Formartine United YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 6-2.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

