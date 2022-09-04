Dyce BC Whites win 4-0 in derby game against Dyce BC Blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Whites won their away match against Dyce BC Blues on Saturday in the U17 A. The final score was 4-0.

Dyce BC Blues coach John McLean said: "Disappointed with the result and the performance but it's only the first game so we will pick ourselves up and try to put it right next weekend."

Dyce BC Whites's manager Ray Muirhead said: "Great performance from the lads and thoroughly deserved.

"We missed several good chances in the second half as well. I feared the worst when our keeper went off injured after 10 minutes but the lads all stepped up."

Elsewhere in the U17 A Westdyke CC won against Cove YFC 3-0, Westdyke Thistle defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-2, Deveronvale Reds drew against West End Reds 2-2 and Formartine United YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 6-2.