Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC won their away match against Kintore United on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 4-0.

“Not the greatest game to watch, but a good three points to get us going in the league.

"A superb hat-trick from Corey Stevenson and one from Jay Neill secured the points for us,” commented Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Newmachar United won against Huntly FC 8-0, Dyce BC defeated Culter Deeside 7-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Banchory Boys 7-1 and Westdyke Thistle won against Portlethen SC 3-0.