Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Kintore United

The team logo of Kintore United

0

Northstar CFC

The team logo of Northstar CFC

4

Northstar CFC won their away match against Kintore United on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 4-0.

“Not the greatest game to watch, but a good three points to get us going in the league.

"A superb hat-trick from Corey Stevenson and one from Jay Neill secured the points for us,” commented Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Newmachar United won against Huntly FC 8-0, Dyce BC defeated Culter Deeside 7-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Banchory Boys 7-1 and Westdyke Thistle won against Portlethen SC 3-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC
Formartine United YFC victorious against Stonehaven YFC
Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC
Points shared in six-goal thriller between West End FC and Thistle YFC
Cove Youth United win away against Banchory Boys in eight-goal spectacle
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Cove YFC United beat Ellon Meadows in an even affair at The Meadows
Cove Youth United FC win 7-1 at home against Banchory Boys
Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle
Westdyke Thistle win 3-0 at home against Portlethen SC