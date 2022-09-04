Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlefield Wasps won their home match against Mormond Thistle in the U17 B action on Saturday, finishing 4-0.

“We had a depleted squad today and went down 2-0 in the first half.

"The boys battled in the second half but the referee awarded two penalties to Middlefield, which meant the game was finished for us.

"In the end, Middlefield deserved the win,” said Mormond Thistle's head coach Sean Beddie after the game.

Middlefield Wasps secured their first win of the season, while Mormond Thistle have two consecutive defeats after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U17 B, East End Lewis Youth Gold picked up a narrow victory against Colony Park 2-1, Culter Thistle defeated Kintore United 5-0, Longside BC won against Portlethen SC 9-3, West End FC drew against Thistle YFC 3-3 and Cove Youth United won against Banchory Boys 5-3.