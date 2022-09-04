Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Middlefield Wasps

The team logo of Middlefield Wasps

4

Mormond Thistle

The team logo of Mormond Thistle

0

Middlefield Wasps won their home match against Mormond Thistle in the U17 B action on Saturday, finishing 4-0.

“We had a depleted squad today and went down 2-0 in the first half.

"The boys battled in the second half but the referee awarded two penalties to Middlefield, which meant the game was finished for us.

"In the end, Middlefield deserved the win,” said Mormond Thistle's head coach Sean Beddie after the game.

Middlefield Wasps secured their first win of the season, while Mormond Thistle have two consecutive defeats after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U17 B, East End Lewis Youth Gold picked up a narrow victory against Colony Park 2-1, Culter Thistle defeated Kintore United 5-0, Longside BC won against Portlethen SC 9-3, West End FC drew against Thistle YFC 3-3 and Cove Youth United won against Banchory Boys 5-3.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Youth Football

Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Formartine United YFC victorious against Stonehaven YFC
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Points shared in six-goal thriller between West End FC and Thistle YFC
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Cove Youth United win away against Banchory Boys in eight-goal spectacle
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Cove YFC United beat Ellon Meadows in an even affair at The Meadows
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Cove Youth United FC win 7-1 at home against Banchory Boys
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Northstar CFC draw 2-2 against Aboyne FC in highly entertaining tussle
Middlefield Wasps claim victory against Mormond Thistle
Westdyke Thistle win 3-0 at home against Portlethen SC