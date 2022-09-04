As ‘good sleep’ is linked to lower stroke and heart disease risk, how to reset your sleep for autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

As ‘good sleep’ is linked to lower stroke and heart disease risk, how to reset your sleep for autumn

By Prudence Wade
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
A decent night's sleep is good for your health and makes you feel great.
A decent night's sleep is good for your health and makes you feel great.

As if we needed any more convincing that sleep is good for us, now a new study suggests sub-optimal sleep is linked to a heightened risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers found “good sleepers” are less likely to suffer strokes – but they also discovered nine in 10 people do not usually get a good night’s snooze.

“The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy, 24/7 lives,” said study author Dr Aboubakari Nambiema, of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris.

“The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviours become established.”

Good sleep is linked to lower stroke and heart disease risk.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, so researchers want to encourage greater awareness around the importance of good sleep for maintaining a healthy heart.

In summer, positive sleeping habits can often slip – maybe we stay out later as the sun is still up, or perhaps drink more than we normally would. Hot, stuffy bedrooms can hinder sleep too.

However, the schools are already back, meaning autumn is just around the corner. This is the perfect time to make some new healthy habits – and striving to sleep better is a great start…

Have a digital detox before bed

Avoiding screens before bed is easier said than done, but it really could be the ticket to better sleep.

“Using your phone before bed isn’t good for our brains,” says Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged digital detox cabins (unplugged.rest).

“By removing your phone from arms’ reach morning and night, your brain will get deeper and longer sleep.”

Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged. 

Professor Jason Ellis, sleep specialist advisor to Puressentiel (uk.puressentiel.com) agrees, explaining: “The blue light emitted by your mobile phone screen minimises the production of melatonin, the hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm). This makes it even more difficult to fall asleep and wake up the next day.”

He recommends ditching the screens at least one hour before bedtime.

So, how can you actually enforce a digital detox before bed?

“Leave your phone out of the bedroom at night to avoid the risk of “doomscrolling” or checking your emails before you sleep. Instead, read a book or listen to a podcast,”

Hughes advises. “I also recommend investing in a traditional alarm clock to wake you up in the morning, rather than your phone.”

Get active

“Being physically active improves the duration and quality of sleep,” says Ellis, who recommends walking or running “for at least 30 minutes daily” if you can – although any form of physical activity is better than none.

And however you decide to exercise, you might want to time it carefully. “Having a run just before bedtime may keep you awake for longer – this is the case for some, but not all people,” says Ellis. So it might be better to “fit in your exercise earlier in the day”.

Getting exercise and doing it surrounded by nature ticks off two boxes at the same time. 

Soak up more nature

“Being in nature is great for our mind and body. It improves our mood, boosts creativity and reduces stress and anxiety,” says Hughes.

For many of us, stress can be a huge barrier to nodding off. So particularly if you live in a city, why not try make a bit more effort to get out in nature? This could be something as simple as going for a walk through the park to see the changing leaves, or taking a train out of town to breathe in the country air for an afternoon.

You could even combine this one with being more active, and taking your runs or walks outside to double-down on the rewards.

Look to sleep-inducing plants

Ellis is a big believer in using plant power to help you sleep. He recommends essential oils such as lavender, which he notes “is used for its relaxant effects, causing drowsiness and calmness”.

He continues: “Try other sleep-boosting plants like marjoram, part of the mint family, which contains several compounds that can aid sleep”, as well as sandalwood, which is “rich in alpha- and beta-santalol compounds, which have recognised sedative effects”.

Taking these steps can improve your sleep – and your health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
We're being warned that care homes could close and elderly people could die amid the rapid rises in energy bills
Elderly and terminally ill could 'freeze to death' as care home energy bills to…
1
A new law is banning smokers from lighting up when they're near hospital buildings. Picture by Simon Walton.
Smokers to be hit with £50 fines for lighting up near hospitals
2
Some 39% of teenagers said they have tried vaping, according to a new study (Nick Ansell/PA)
Teens more likely to try vaping than smoking – study
Anyone found smoking within 15 metres of a hospital building faces a fixed penalty notice of £50 or a fine of up to £1,000 if the case goes to court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New rule on smoking around hospital buildings to come into force
A Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being administered (PA)
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster approved by UK medicines regulator
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
1.6m care home residents, staff and housebound first in line for Covid booster
The arms and torso of a patient whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox (Brian WJ Mahy/PA)
New monkeypox strain linked with travel to West Africa identified in UK
Health officials from NHS Orkney have apologised following a data breach affecting patients on Stronsay.
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0
File photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall 25% with levels dropping in most areas

More from Press and Journal

The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres as Paperchase set to close
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins
0