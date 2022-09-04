Culter Thistle hit five without reply against Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Thistle defeated the visiting Kintore United 5-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Culter Thistle secured their first win of the season, while Kintore United have two consecutive defeats after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U17 B, East End Lewis Youth Gold picked up a narrow victory against Colony Park 2-1, Middlefield Wasps won against Mormond Thistle 4-0, Longside BC defeated Portlethen SC 9-3, West End FC drew against Thistle YFC 3-3 and Cove Youth United won against Banchory Boys 5-3.