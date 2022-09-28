Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dee United under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dee United under-18s

By Sophie Goodwin
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:41 pm
Dee United under-18s.
Dee United under-18s.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Dee United under-18s coach Ben Dugan. The 17-year-old played for the club last season, before making the decision to move into coaching.

Name: Ben Dugan

Position: Coach

Team: Dee United under-18s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 18s League A

Home pitch: Sheddocksley

Kit colours: Blue and white/black and white

How have you started this season?

We lost on the opening day, which was a shame, but we got a really good point against Cults in our second game.

Last season was about getting the players playing, but this year it’s getting results week in and week out, so hopefully we can really kick on.

How did last season go?

We finished seventh. I was still playing at the time, and we thought it was an OK season for our first year back.

What are your expectations for this season?

We’re not really sure what to expect this season because the A and B leagues have come together. Every team seems to have got new players so it’s a bit of an unknown.

Our goal is to finish in the top-half, but maybe our expectations will change as the season goes on and we start to get more results.

Where do you train?

We train at the Inverdee pitches in Aberdeen. It’s a great place to train and the boys get the sessions for free – our entire club is free.

It’s one of the main benefits of playing for Dee United, especially right now during the cost of living crisis.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

We’ve got a good group of lads, there’s about 20 boys in the squad. We’ve had a few leave, but it’s quite a tight group as a lot of us went to school together.

Why did you decide to stop playing and become a coach?

I played in midfield but I always wanted to coach. I prefer the coaching side, so one of the other coaches here helped me get my badges.

It’s been really fun so far. It’s a different experience than playing but I really enjoy it and love being more involved.

Do you think the players will carry on playing after juvenile football?

We’ve got players who are definitely good enough to go play amateur or junior football, especially our goalkeeper – he’s fantastic.

For me, I hope there will be another Dee team that I can help out with.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

I think what the Press and Journal is doing this season – giving teams that coverage and support – is really great.  It helps get the league more acknowledgement and it’s something that should continue.

I said earlier that Dee United is completely free which is a great benefit, and if other clubs did that, too, you’d definitely get more players coming along and signing up.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.

