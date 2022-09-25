Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC pick up 2-0 win against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won their home match against Deveronvale in the U16 B action on Saturday, finishing 2-0.

“The Broch were the better team on the day, and they deserved their victory,” said Deveronvale's manager Duncan Watt after the game.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have 7 goals in total. They have scored two goals at home and five goals away in the U16 B.

Deveronvale have scored 3 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored two goals and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Bridge of Don Thistle picked up a narrow victory against Blackburn BC 2-1 and Stonehaven YFC United won against Ellon Meadows 4-1.