Middlefield Wasps win at home against Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlefield Wasps claimed all three points in their home game against Kintore United on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 3-1.

Middlefield Wasps have six points after four games, while Kintore United are winless in three games.

Middlefield Wasps have 10 goals in total. They have scored eight goals at home and two goals away in the U17 B.

Kintore United have scored 2 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Cove Youth United defeated Colony Park 3-1, East End Lewis Youth Gold won against Culter Thistle 4-0, Mormond Thistle drew against Banchory Boys 1-1 and Thistle YFC won against Longside BC 6-4.