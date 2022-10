[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longside BC were 5-4 winners at home to Culter Thistle in the U17 B on Saturday.

It was a high-scoring encounter at St Fergus.

Longside BC have 23 goals in total. They have scored 10 goals at home and 13 goals away in the U17 B.

Culter Thistle have scored 9 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and five goals on home ground.