Bradley Peacock hits the winner for Bridge of Don Thistle against Stonehaven YFC United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bridge of Don Thistle edged out Stonehaven YFC United at home in the U16 B on Saturday.

The game finished 1-0 to Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Ryan Monaghan, the Bridge of Don Thistle manager, said: "A tight game that was decided by an excellent delivery from Owen Biggerstaff, who found Bradley Peacock at the back post.

"Bradley showed a great striker’s instinct to get on the end of the ball to score the winning goal.

"Another excellent performance from our goalkeeper, Arran Brown, meant we kept a clean sheet.

"Our defence was solid today with big performances, in particular, from Reece Murison and Ethan Butler."

Bridge of Don Thistle have six points while Stonehaven YFC United have seven, as both teams have played four games.

Bridge of Don Thistle have four goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and zero goals away in the U16 B.

Stonehaven YFC United have scored seven goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and six goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Westdyke Thistle defeated Blackburn BC 4-2 and Colony Park won 3-1 against Deveronvale.