Culter United victorious against Turriff United YFC Lions

Culter United defeated the visiting Turriff United YFC Lions 4-0 in the U16 C on Saturday.

Both teams have started the season in poor form with only three points from four games.

Culter United have 7 goals in total. They have scored five goals at home and two goals away in the U16 C.

Turriff United YFC Lions have scored 6 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and two goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Northstar CFC and Colony Colts won against Aboyne FC 3-1.